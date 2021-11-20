Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BRF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.