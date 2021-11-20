Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Landsea Homes worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.49 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSEA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
