Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Landsea Homes worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.49 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSEA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

