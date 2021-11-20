Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of StarTek worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 141.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of StarTek by 156.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StarTek by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get StarTek alerts:

SRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

SRT opened at $4.60 on Friday. StarTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

StarTek Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT).

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.