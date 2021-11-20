Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of First Community worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

