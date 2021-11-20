Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 209,164 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.90 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

