Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $143,690,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $113,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $54,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 14.01. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 9.05 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.73.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

