Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 102,139 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,139 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYCN shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.32 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. Analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

