Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 21,249 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Chemung Financial worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CHMG opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

