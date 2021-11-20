Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 248,870 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Unity Biotechnology worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

UBX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

