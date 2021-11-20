Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 28,545 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,545 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of PINE stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $202.89 million, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.