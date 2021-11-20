Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 68,238 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Gaia worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gaia by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gaia by 36.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Gaia by 10.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

