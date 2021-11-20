GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.