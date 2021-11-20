GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

