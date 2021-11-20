Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 15.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE opened at $16.47 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

