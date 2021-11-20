Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Position Lifted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.12% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after buying an additional 305,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after buying an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $41,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after buying an additional 222,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $16.47 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

