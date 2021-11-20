Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.46% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

