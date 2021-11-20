Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $634,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.

