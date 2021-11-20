Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.25% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

MLPX stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89.

