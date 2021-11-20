Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.88 and last traded at $60.06. 113,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 56,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

