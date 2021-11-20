GoByte (GBX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $316,386.19 and $71.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.