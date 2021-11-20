Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.26 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $18,273,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.