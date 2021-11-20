Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

GDP stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,675. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 89,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.1% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

