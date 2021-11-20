Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graco were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

