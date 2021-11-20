GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 124,060 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.