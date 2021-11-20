Graviocoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $967.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $967.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.85 or 0.00379863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

