Gravity Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $75,245.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.77 or 0.07340092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.31 or 1.00587828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.