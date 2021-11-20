Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.85. Great Western Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.21. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $854,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

