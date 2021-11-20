Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Holdings Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

