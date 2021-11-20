Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300,966 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Green Plains worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

