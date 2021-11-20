Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,785.21

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,785.21 ($36.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,092 ($40.40). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,037 ($39.68), with a volume of 199,241 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Greggs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,039.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,785.21. The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.