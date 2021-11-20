Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $190.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 33.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.