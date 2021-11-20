Guider (GDR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Guider has a total market cap of $9,543.31 and approximately $33.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00218996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.