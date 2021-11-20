Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $182.07

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.07 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 199.70 ($2.61). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 189.80 ($2.48), with a volume of 555,124 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GKP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market cap of £405.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.07.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

