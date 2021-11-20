GYEN (GYEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.75 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. GYEN has a market cap of $23.53 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00092208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.89 or 0.07311202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,399.70 or 0.99809146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

