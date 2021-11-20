Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.12 and last traded at C$7.17. 21,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 50,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.81 million and a PE ratio of -21.53.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

