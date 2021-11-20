Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 580,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 283,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 0.93. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 163,034 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

