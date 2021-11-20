Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. Halma has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.