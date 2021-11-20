Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of HALO opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,017,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 658,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

