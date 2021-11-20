Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $367.74 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00362342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00219829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00089149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,251,895,313 coins and its circulating supply is 10,801,248,313 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars.

