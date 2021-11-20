Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $132.91 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $86.13 million and $13.80 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $132.91 or 0.00227025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 117.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 648,001 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

