Harvest Finance Market Cap Hits $85.28 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $131.61 or 0.00224127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $85.28 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 124.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 648,001 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

