Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.65 or 0.00023250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $207.14 million and $1.67 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,727.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.68 or 0.07401488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.00381115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.52 or 0.00974884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.00416434 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00266121 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,170,689 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.