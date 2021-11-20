Havy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,523.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Havy has a total market capitalization of $49,223.80 and approximately $1,523.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00081477 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Havy Profile

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Havy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars.

