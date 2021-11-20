Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.00% of Hawkins worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 99.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 575,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 98.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 64,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

HWKN stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

