Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) & Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Greenland Technologies has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Zurn Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Technologies $66.86 million 1.68 $6.76 million $1.06 9.33 Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.22 $48.50 million $1.80 21.06

Zurn Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Greenland Technologies. Greenland Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenland Technologies and Zurn Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenland Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Greenland Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.56%. Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Greenland Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenland Technologies is more favorable than Zurn Water Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Zurn Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Technologies 11.00% 18.52% 7.43% Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87%

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

