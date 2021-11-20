Head to Head Contrast: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 2.89 -$533.02 million $2.30 12.28 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.09 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Affinity Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 23.12% 6.60% 0.63% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.