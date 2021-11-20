Head-To-Head Contrast: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) & Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33 Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $57.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime -16.22% -247.17% 0.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.65 $517.96 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime $416.72 million 0.18 -$192.96 million ($6.61) -0.69

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Navios Maritime on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. The Logistics Business segment deals with port terminal, barge, and cabotage businesses. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.