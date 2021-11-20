Head to Head Review: Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

This table compares Lantern Pharma and Evoke Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$5.91 million ($1.28) -7.02 Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 1,444.86 -$13.15 million ($0.30) -2.95

Lantern Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evoke Pharma. Lantern Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Lantern Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lantern Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lantern Pharma has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lantern Pharma and Evoke Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantern Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lantern Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 250.39%. Given Lantern Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lantern Pharma is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Lantern Pharma and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantern Pharma N/A -18.25% -17.83% Evoke Pharma -713.67% -238.23% -63.06%

Summary

Lantern Pharma beats Evoke Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for non or never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma. In addition, its preclinical development drug candidate is LP-184, an alkylating agent that damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers and is from the fulvene class of compounds. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.