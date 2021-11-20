Head-To-Head Review: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.07 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -39.46 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.19 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 42.70%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.99%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -2.13% -1.25% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

