Head to Head Survey: FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) versus TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A TIM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.73 $357.68 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 1 3 0 2.75

TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.08%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Dividends

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Summary

TIM beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

